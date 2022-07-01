Threats Can’t Stop My Humanitarian Services, Says OPM GO – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has stated that no form of threats by some persons from the northern part of the country would stop his humanitarian services, especially to the poor and downtrodden in the society.

Apostle Chinyere was reacting to threat messages and calls he has been receiving over his decision to uplift life status of the family of Deborah Yakubu who was gruesomely killed at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto in May.

The clergy spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when an International Human Rights Commission presented him a global gold medal award for his years of service to humanity.

Apostle Chinyere donated an exquisite restaurant to the family of Deborah Yakubu, after which he moved the grieving family from Kaduna to Port Harcourt and gave them a 14 flat mini estate with certificate of ownership.

The clergy…