Tinubu, Wike Meet in France as Atiku Seeks Rapprochement – THISDAYLIVE

*PDP candidate says party already addressing grievances

*Okowa boasts PDP will win July 16 governorship poll in Osun

*Opposes Zamfara governor’s position for citizens to carry arms

Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike were yesterday scheduled to meet any moment in France, where the APC candidate was holding strategic meetings in furtherance of his presidential aspiration. Although the duo were initially slated to meet in Spain, according to THISDAY sources, current realities with respect to Tinubu’s itinerary could not make that possible, hence, the resort to France.

However, as at 3am this morning, THISDAY could not confirm whether the meeting had indeed taken place.

But the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, assured…