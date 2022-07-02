Akeredolu, Dangote, Shobanjo for Investiture of Akinsiku as 55th President of Ikeja Rotary Club – THISDAYLIVE

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu will be leading other eminent personalities including Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Troyka Group, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Founder, Elizade University, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo as well as His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Victor Ademefun Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom to the investiture of Rotarian Sola Akinsiku as the 55th President of Rotary Club of Ikeja and induction of the new board of Directors for the 2022/2023 Rotary year.

The investiture, which is to raise funds for the Club’s humanitarian projects, is scheduled to hold on Sunday, July 10th at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja.

According to a press release signed by the club’s Director of Public Image, Rotarian Segun Adebowale, the club will be bestowing awards of recognition for commitment to humanitarian activities on Akeredolu, Shobanjo and Dangote at the event which will have pioneer Managing Director of Seplat…