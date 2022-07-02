Buhari Back in Abuja After 5-Day State Visit to Portugal  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja after a five-day state visit to Lisbon, capital of Portugal.

The President, whose official aircraft, NAF1 touched down at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 5pm, also participated in the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference, which held in Lisbon during his stay in the country.

President Buhari was on arrival by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; among other top government officials.

While in Lisbon, President Buhari led the Nigerian entourage to the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU).

The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation; Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and…