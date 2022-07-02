Buhari Lauds Successful Berthing of First Ship at Lekki Port – THISDAYLIVE

*Says new sea port, three others will grow nation’s economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the successful berthing of the first ship at Lekki Deep Sea port in Lagos by congratulating the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and all stakeholders in the maritime industry for the feat.

The vessel, ZHEN HUA 28, delivered three Ship to Shores (STS) and 10 Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG) cranes that will help in the evacuation of cargoes from vessels to the shore.

The President, in a release issued Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commended the staff and management in the nation’s maritime sector who are working round the clock to make the operationalization of Lekki Deep sea port before the end of the year a reality, reassuring them of his commitment to sustain investments in these new assets.

He recalled that his approval of four new seaports in the country, including the…