Buhari Pledges Nigeria’s Support for Global Efforts to Tackle Marine Plastic Pollution  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s commitment to an international legally binding instrument to reduce the menace of marine plastic pollution from land-based sources and activities.

The President gave the assurance weekend in a speech at the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.

Highlighting Nigeria’s effort at ensuring the health and sustainability of oceans, seas and marine resources, the President represented by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor,

said a national policy on plastic pollution and the road map on tackling solid and plastic waste management has been formulated and established.

The President, who lauded the United Nations for leading the process of effective ocean governance, said Nigeria had mainstreamed ocean management into the economy, constituting a Presidential Committee on Sustainable Blue Economy.

He also announced that…