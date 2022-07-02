Contrary to Joe Igbokwe, Tinubu did not Meet with Wike in Paris – THISDAYLIVE

The Tinubu Media Office yesterday debunked reports that the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Standard-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Paris last Thursday.

A frontline APC member in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe had in a social media post on Thursday evening said that Wike met with Tinubu in France.

But the statement signed by Tunde Rahman denied this.

The declaration reads: “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

“This,…