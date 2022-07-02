Court Orders Immigration, NIMC, Others to Release Bio-data of ‘Organ Donor’ – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service, National Identity Management Commission, United Bank of Africa (UBA), and Stanbic IBTC to release a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the biodata information of David Nwamini Ukpo.

The order was sequel to an application by Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife to enable them defend themselves in an alleged modern slavery and organ harvesting charge leveled against them at a Magistrate Court in the United Kingdom.

The Metropolitan Police had last week arrested Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice for allegedly trafficking a minor to the UK for exploitation and organ harvesting, an offence punishable by prison terms in the UK.

But, Ekweremadu and his wife had denied any wrongdoing, claiming that contrary to the position of the UK police, the said donor, is not a minor and was neither tricked nor induced to donate his organ for the ailing…