CSO Urges CCT to Prosecute Defaulters – THISDAYLIVE

An international civil and non-profit organisation, Egalitarian Mission for Africa, has disclosed that its research has shown that a great number of government agencies in Nigeria do not observe the guidelines of the Code of Conduct Act as instructed by the law.

The group, which alleged that most defaulters of the Act are political office holders, asked the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, to bring defaulters to book.

The group alleged that many government workers as well as political office holders, including politicians seeking elections have failed to declare their assets through the filling of asset declaration form as expected by the provision of law in accordance with the Code of Conduct Act.

The organisation also said that political office holders are also not awlays truthful to the law in completing the declaration of assets form.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the organisation, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, in his…