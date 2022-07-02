Emir Laments Worsening Insecurity in Katsina, Says Many Traditional Rulers Have Been Abducted – THISDAYLIVE

*CSOs berate Buhari

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Chairman, Katsina State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, has raised the alarm over what he described as multifaceted worsening security challenges besetting residents of the state.

The traditional ruler said the spate of insecurity in the state was at the moment deteriorating thereby degenerating the state of affairs with regards to the security of lives and property of the citizenry, particularly in farming communities across the state.

Also, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state berated President Muhammadu Buhari and the legislative arm of government over their failure to investigate prevailing security challenges in the North-west despite huge resources spent to curb the scourge in the region.

Usman, who spoke in Hausa in a two minutes viral video, said some traditional rulers in the state had forfeited their salaries to enable the state…