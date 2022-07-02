Eroton Blames Cawthorn Channel Spill on Sabotage, Commences Containment – THISDAYLIVE

Ahamefula Ogbu

Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited, an indigenous oil and gas company has blamed sabotage for the oil spill which was reported at its facility at the Cawthorn Channel 15 Well head and condemned it as reprehensible and a negative action against the environment.

A statement by the company yesterday empathised with the host and impacted communities whom they promised responsible and professional conduct in its operations which conform to global best practices.

“The incident is attributed to sabotage from unknown persons, as the short string has been shut-in since 1988 due to High Gas Oil Ratio (HGOR), while the long string watered out and quit in 1991,” a statement Eroton’s Head of External Affairs and Corporate Communications, Mercy Max-Ebibai.

According to her, “a preliminary Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) found that the entire valves on the Christmas Tree, wellhead accessories (such as the control valves, tree…