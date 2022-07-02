FG to Rake in N23bn from Onitsha River Port in 30 Years – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, has revealed that the Onitsha River Port is positioned to generate over N23 billion to the federal government in 30 years.

Senator Saraki disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, during the signing of an agreement between the federal government and Universal Elysium Consortium Limited on the concession of the Onitsha River Port.

According to the minister, the port will among other things ensure that the 60 per cent shipped cargoes which hitherto go through Onne Port in River State would be transported directly to Onitsha.

She added that the port had lots of economic benefits to the country, noting, “There is a lot of economic growth, there is going to be creation of wealth, creation of jobs, security and greater development

Saraki further hinted that “the Baro, Lokoja and Oguta ports, which are at different stages of completion, will be considered after the…