First Ship Docks at $2bn Lekki Deep Sea Port – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekugbe

Efforts to decongest Apapa Ports and attract larger vessels to Nigeria received a major boost yesterday as the first ship docked at Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos.

Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, who received the marine vessel “Zhen Hua 28,” a heavy lift carrier, stated that the Lekki Deep Seaport, when operational, would reduce ship waiting time by 50 to 60 per cent.

The Lekki Deep Seaport, designed to be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s maritime economy and constructed by China Habour Engineering firm, is a $2 billion investment in the Lagos Free Trade Zone initiated by the Tolaram Group.

According to Koko, the cargo dwell time will also reduce by much more than 60 per cent when operations start before the end of the year.

He said the port has the capacity to handle and evacuate more cargoes, adding…