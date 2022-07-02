Investment in Job Creation, Technology Will Curb Insecurity, Muslim Women Tell FG  – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Muslim women under the auspices of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih(NASFAT) have charged the federal government to make huge investment in job creation and technological innovation to tackle cases of kidnapping, killings and drug abuse being perpetrated by youths.

NASFAT identified unemployment and poor technological innovation for the upsurge of crime in the country, calling on government to have a rethink and adopt the right policies to bail the nation out of present quagmire.

The faith- based body said these in Ado Ekiti yesterday, at the opening of its three-day 7th biennial Women’s conference with the theme: “Intentional Parenting: The How’s of Raising Resilient Muslim Children Against All Odds.”

Addressing the journalists, NASFAT National Women Affairs Secretary, Mrs. Suweebah Kupolati said:

“Women and children are always at the receiving end of drug abuse, kidnapping and killings and we should all be…