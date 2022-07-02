Killing of 30 Soldiers, 7 Policemen By Terrorists in Shiroro, a Direct Assault on Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nweze and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described the killing of 30 soldiers, seven mobile policemen and two civilians in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State last Wednesday by terrorists as a direct assault on Nigeria, vowing that the attackers would not go unpunished.

The security agents were ambushed by the terrorists on their way to a mining site in Shiroro, in response to a distress call. Several Chinese and Nigerian nationals were also abducted at the site.

President Buhari also said his government would do everything possible to ensure the return of those abducted.

Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, titled, “President Buhari: Attack on Shiroro is an attack on Nigeria herself. It will not go unpunished,” declared that wherever the perpetrators of the dastardly act may be, the long hands of the law would catch up with them.

