Nigeria, Germany Sign Historic Joint Declaration on Return of Benin Bronzes – THISDAYLIVE

* It is morally impermissible to take the Benin bronzes, it is wrong to keep them, says German minister

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigeria and Germany have signed a historic joint declaration that will formally pave the way for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, 125 years after they were looted from the ancient Benin Kingdom during the Benin Expedition of 1897.

The landmark proclamation was signed in Berlin, Germany yesterday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, signed for Nigeria, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Ms. Annalena Baerbock, and the Minister of State for Culture and the Media, Ms. Claudia Roth, signed for Germany.

Mohammed thanked the German Government for what he described as the “single largest repatriation of artefacts anywhere in the world.”

He said, “We also want to most sincerely thank the authorities…