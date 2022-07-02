NLC Directs State, LGA Chapters to Mobilise Support for Labour Party – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked all its state structures to activate their local government political committees to sensitise workers and the general populace on the need to vote in Labour Party candidates across all elective positions in the 2023 general election.

The two labour centres, NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had earlier declared their support for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi.

NLC also said that it will organise a mega rally in Kebbi State in support of its Deputy President, Dr. Nasir Idris, who has emerged as a governorship candidate in Kebbi State as well as support its Chairperson in Niger State in order to ensure victory at the polls.

The Labour movement urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all eligible voters willing to vote in the 2023 general election are…