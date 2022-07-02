Ogun Worker Slumps, Dies During Briefing – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Tragedy struck the Ogun State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as one of the striking workers identified as Comrade Sunday Ogunjimi suddenly died while waiting for further directives on the ongoing indefinite strike embarked upon by the union in the state.

Ogunjimi died after he slumped at the state Secretariat of NLC, located along the M.K.O. Abiola Way in Abeokuta, the state capital where the striking workers had converged, waiting for the NLC leadership to give further instructions as to whether the strike should be called off or not.

Source at the hospital told journalists that Ogunjimi was pronounced “dead on arrival” by the doctors on duty at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Idi – Aba, Abeokuta where he was rushed to for treatment after slumping at the Lemme Secretariat of NLC.

Until his death, it was gathered that the deceased, a former Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Odeda Local…