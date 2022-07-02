US Senators Demand Relisting of Nigeria on Religious Freedom Concern List for Violence Against Christians – THISDAYLIVE

‘We remain concerned that the Nigerian government is failing to protect the religious freedom and basic safety of its Christian citizens’

Bennett Oghifo

Five United State Senators – Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, Mike Braun, James M. Inhofe and Tom Cotton – have jointly sent a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken urging him to immediately redesignate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the US International Religious Freedom Act.

They alleged that recent acts of violence targeting Nigerian Christians have underscored the deteriorating state of religious freedom in the country.

In their letter, copied to Honourable Rashad Hussain, Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, United States Department of State, the lawmakers stated, “As you are well aware, horrific acts of deadly violence have been committed against Nigerian Christians in recent weeks, including the massacre of churchgoers on Pentecost…