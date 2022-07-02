Zubby Michael, Alexx Ekubo, Tacha Star in ‘Tiger’s Tail’ – THISDAYLIVE

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

‘Tiger’s Tail’, a romantic thriller which happens to be the debut movie feature of Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide (Tacha) is set for release across cinemas nationwide on July 22. The much-anticipated movie stars actors such as Kelechi Udegbe, Eniola Badmus, Alexx Ekubo, with Zubby Michael shaking up the plot. The movie distributed by Genesis Pictures for Dope7 Media.

Others on the cast roll include Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex, Melvin Oduah, Anita Joseph, and Stephen Damian. Tacha and Alex Ekubo took up roles as the main cast of the movie produced and directed by Victor Okpala. Okpala raised anticipation following the release of the movie trailer. The forty seconds trailer gives a glimpse at the dramatic events to be expected.

According to Okpala, Tiger’s Tail’ tells the story of Amara Nzewi, a recent UK graduate of Psychology who has no idea she is stepping on the wrong toes when she starts a foundation to…