22 Members Pass Vote of No Confidence on Bauchi Assembly leadership Leadership – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A leadership crisis has engulfed Bauchi State House of Assembly as 22 members yesterday passed a vote of no confidence on the principal officers of the House for ineptitude.

The 22 members led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Baballe Abubakar Dambam representing Dambam/Dagauda/Jalam Constituency declared that the leadership of the House had failed in its responsibility to the members.

The aggrieved members called on the leadership to choose the honourable path of voluntary resignation from office or be impeached any moment from now.

Hon. Dambam disclosed this while addressing journalists at the end of their meeting at the Assembly complex.

He said: “After our meeting held today, Friday, 1st July 2022, 22 members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly resolved to pass vote of no confidence on the leadership of the House from today.

“We consider that as it is today, there is no leadership in the State House of…