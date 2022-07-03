APGA Disowns Chekwas Okorie, Says, He’s No Longer Our Member – THISDAYLIVE

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said the Founding National Chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie, is no longer a member of the party.

APGA Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere made this known to journalists yesterday in Umuahia, while clarifying who the authentic national leadership of the party was.

According to the state Chairman, Okorie “was expelled in 2003 for anti-party activities and embezzlement of party funds. And a few years after his expulsion, he floated the United Peoples Grand Alliance in 2012.”

Ehiemere further noted Okorie later joined the All Progressives Congress, but did not last long in the party.

The APGA chieftain said that it was preposterous for Okorie to turn around to claim to be the party’s Presidential flag bearer.

He said: “For record purposes, Chekwas Okorie is not a member of APGA let alone being its presidential candidate.”

“He has lost his political…