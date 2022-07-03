FIRS Can Collect VAT from Lagos Hotel Owners, Appeal Court Rules – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbitade

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has upheld the appeal filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), against the Lagos Hotel Owners Association of Nigeria.

The court set aside the Federal High Court judgment in favour of the Lagos Hotel Owners Association of Nigeria.

Justice Rilwanu Aikawa of the Federal High Court on October 3, 2019, declared that the FIRS lacked the powers to collect VAT from the association’s members.

In 2009, the Lagos State Government enacted the Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Law of Lagos State (Consumption Tax Law).

The Consumption Tax Law imposes a Consumption Tax of five per cent on the value of goods and services consumed in hotels, restaurants and event centres within Lagos State.

Thus, consumers of goods and services in hotels, restaurants and event centres suffer both Consumption Tax and VAT on the same tax base, amounting to double taxation.

Following this development, the Registered…