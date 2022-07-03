Group Petitions EFCC, Demands Cancellation of N482m Training Contract  – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A group, Concerned Indigenes of Oil Mineral Producing States Forum, has requested the cancellation of N482 million contract awarded by the Presidential Amnesty Programme to Express Concern International for training of 90 Niger Delta ex-militants.

In a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which was also copied the Attorney-General of the Federation and the PAP, the petitioners equally called for the prosecution of the contractors, Chief Daniel Okeke, Dr. Emmanuel Onwe and Mrs. Uchenna Ilomechizine, said to be a consultant to PAP.

The contract was awarded under the Niger-Delta Youths Empowerment Project on Rice, Fish and Poultry Farming for a duration of six months, but the group in its petition dated June 10, 2022 and filed by their lawyer, Kanu Ogbonna, alleged that Okeke and Onwe diverted part of the contract sum to fund their political aspirations “after deceiving the PAP.”

Okeke was said…