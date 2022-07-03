Matawalle’s Call for Self-defence – THISDAYLIVE

With the inability of the Nigerian security agencies to guarantee safety of lives and property across the country, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State last week joined some of his colleagues, who have been encouraging their subjects to leverage Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution to defend themselves against violent non-state actors, Gboyega Akinsanmi writes

The state of security is deteriorating nationwide by the day. Its deterioration is evident in the escalation of violent attacks and their collateral costs on human lives at large. As a result, governors are now embracing diverse controversial, but constitutional measures to bring violent non-state actors under effective control.

Zamfara State Governor, Mr. Bello Matawalle reeled out the latest of such measures after the state’s Security Council meeting last week. After reviewing the economic and human costs of insecurity in the state, the council resolved to leverage Section 33(2)(a-b) of the…