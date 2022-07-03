NDLEA Intercepts N4.5n Heroin in Baby Food at Lagos Airport – THISDAYLIVE

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 22 blocks of heroin, with street value of over N4.5 billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the consignment, concealed in packs of Nestle Cerelac baby food, weighed 23.55 kilograms.

He said the consignment came from Johannesburg, South Africa, on board South African Airways flight on Wednesday, June 29.

This, he said, was a part of consolidated cargo that arrived the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed of the Lagos airport.

“After series of follow up operations that led to the arrest of two freight agents, the actual receiver of the drug consignment was Chike Eweni .

“Eweni who distributes the substance for his South Africa based partner was arrested the following day, Thursday June 30, at a…