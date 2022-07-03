NGSA, NMCO, Emerged Truth-Afrique 2022 Mining Sector Impactful Entities – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO), and eight others has emerged as Truth-Afrique 2022 impactful companies contributing to the growth of Nigeria mining sector.

The list of 10 entities also had the KAM Industries Limited, Thor Explorations Limited, Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI), Women In Mining Nigeria (WIMIN), Dangote Group and two joint individuals – Geologist Saidu Uba Malami, Chairman of the Board of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) and Dr. Sanusi Mohammed, Executive Secretary-General of the African Iron and Steel Association (AISA).

The organisation however said that no state government met the criteria for inclusion in the list.

Chairman, Truth Afrique Communications, Mr. Francis Kadiri, while speaking on the sidelines of the event in Abuja, hinted that the Special Projects Committee of THE TRUTH headed by Engr. Ben Nwude, a…