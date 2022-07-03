NLC Mobilises Support for Labour Party – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked all its state chapters to activate their political committees at local government levels to sensitise workers and the public on the need to vote for the Labour Party (LP) candidates in all elective positions in the 2023 general election.

The two labour centres, NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had earlier declared their support for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi.

NLC also said that it would organise a mega rally in Kebbi State in support of its Deputy President, Dr Nasir Idris, who has emerged as a governorship candidate in Kebbi State as well as support its chairperson in Niger State to ensure victory at the polls.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all eligible voters willing to vote in the 2023 general election are registered.

In a communiqué issued…