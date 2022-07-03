Premium Trust Bank Now in Effurun – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe

PremiumTrust Bank has opened a new branch in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The bank, which commenced full commercial banking operations in April 2022, commissioned its fifth branch in the commercial hub of Delta last Thursday.

Welcoming guests at the tape-cutting event held at the newly built bank edifice, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, noted that though the bank was new, it parades seasoned bankers with more than 150 years of experience in the banking industry.

“PremiumTrust Bank is a new bank licensed by the CBN some months back, but it is not entirely new because the management team behind the bank has vast experience in the industry”.

Emefienim highlighted that since April 19, 2022, when the bank first commenced its business activities, the Effurun branch is the fifth branch the bank had opened.

“Today marks a major landmark for PremiumTrust…