Tinubu isn’t an Experimental President – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer is not an experimental president given his dexterity and strong rooting in politics and administration in the Nigeria project.

The governor made the assertion yesterday when he received an award presented to him by the National Coalition of Tinubu Support Groups Worldwide, the national directorate, comprising of Nigeria, USA, UK, Canada, Ireland, Germany, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Oman, UAE chapters, for his leading role in Tinubu’s victory at the party’s primary election.

Ganduje said given his outstanding performance as Lagos state governor where he formed a formidable team made up of people from different parts of the country that transformed the state to the strongest economy in the sub-region, Asiwaju’s presidency could best manage our diversity.

He pointed out that Asiwaju’s emergence…