Violence under Any Guise against Children is Evil, Says UNICEF – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed delight over the release of over 50 children abducted against their will in Ondo State.

The UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, in a statement on Sunday, said violence against children under any guise is an evil that should not be tolerated.

“Children should not be targets of violence in whatever guise. Violence against children is condemnable and we call on governments to redouble efforts to protect children against all forms of violence. A society’s health is measured by how it treats its children,” he said.

The police in Ondo State on Friday said it rescued no fewer than 77 people, mostly children in a case of suspected abduction and hypnosis from The Whole Bible Deliverance Church in Ondo Town, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The state command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, who made this known in a...