What I’ll Do within 12 Months, if Elected Osun Gov – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

The Accord Candidate in the July 16th Osun governorship election, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi has listed what he planned to do within a year of his administration if he is voted into power by the electorates.

Ogunbiyi while addressing his party’s supporters in Ilesa, Osun State yesterday said he will immediately swing into action by ensuring that the backlog of pensioners’ gratuities and salary arrears of the state workers are paid within six months.

He said that as a giant in the corporate world, he has ideas of how to pay the huge debts owed the retirees and the workers by previous administrations in the state.

The Accord flag-bearer said he will also put into action the restructuring plan of the state civil service to make the public officials more effective and efficient.

Ogunbiyi said he will ensure massive recruitment of teachers into the public primary and secondary schools and also see to the well-being of…