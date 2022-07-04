A Wild, Wild Zamfara? – THISDAYLIVE

VIEW FROM THE GALLERY BY MAHMUD JEGA

Several times in the last decade when the insecurity situation got out of hand, religious, traditional, community, political and sometimes even military leaders called on the people to defend themselves. It is extremely okay for people to defend themselves from attack. In fact, we have always done so. Right from primary school brawls and after-school street corner fights, if someone aimed a blow at my head, I always raised my hand in self-defense. The situation however changes if the attacker has a firearm.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle created a furore last week when he announced sweeping new security measures in response to renewed outrage by bandits in his state. For more than a decade, Zamfara State was the Ground Zero of banditry. It was second in suffering only to the Boko Haram carnage in Borno State. Since becoming governor in 2019, Matawalle tried many things, from initiating dialogue with…