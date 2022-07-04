AMCON Has Recovered N1.4trn from Debtors – THISDAYLIVE

*N116.9bn eligible banks’ assets recovered on Polaris Bank

*Lawmaker seeks more inter-agency committee’s support for corporation

Obinna Chima

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Kuru has put the total recoveries at about N1.4 trillion.

Kuru, revealed this in a presentation he made at this year’s edition of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking, and Currency retreat with the management of AMCON among other stakeholders, held in Lagos, at the weekend.

Giving a breakdown of the amount recovered so far by the corporation, Kuru explained that it was made up of cash – N681 billion; property forfeiture – N279 billion; share forfeiture – N140 billion; and other strategic assets – N208 billion.

Similarly, he said a total cash recovery of over N116.9 billion had been recovered on Polaris Bank’s Eligible Bank’s Assets (EBAs) from when the bank was…