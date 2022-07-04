Aviation Fuel Import Rose by 287% to N293bn in Three Months – THISDAYLIVE

* Price of aviation fuel may rise to N1000 per litre

Chinedu Eze with agency report

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that Nigeria spent N292.56 billion on the importation of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1 in the first three months of the year – January to March 2022.

Oil and gas industry publication, Sweet Crude Report stated that aviation fuel import featured prominently in Nigeria’s trade data for the stated period.

NBS in its Foreign Trade Statistics Report for First Quarter of 2022, aviation fuel, referred to as, ‘kerosine type jet fuel,’ accounted for 4.96 per cent of Nigeria’s total import of N5.9 trillion, with the commodity ranking the second most imported commodity in the country in the first quarter.

According to the NBS report, aviation fuel import in the first quarter of 2022, represented a significant increase of 287.29 per cent compared to the N75.54 billion spent on its import in the fourth quarter of…