Ex-Defence Chiefs Back Calls for Recall of Retired Military Officers to fFght Terrorism, Banditry – THISDAYLIVE

By
Headliners
-
1


*NDA 36 Regular Course mourns death of 39 officers in active service

*CNS salutes resilience of members despite career rigours

 Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Two former Chiefs  of Defence Staff, Gen  Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) and Admiral Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim (rtd), weekend expressed support for the recent disclosure by the military high command  that retired officers would be recalled to join in the fight against security challenges ravaging the country.

General Agwai stated  that retired officers,  having been trained at huge cost to the nation to defend its territorial integrity, cannot afford to stay aloof and watch the security situation degenerate.

Admiral Ola Sa’ad said retired officers must deploy their knowledge in  arms and combat both individually and collectively in the nation’s interest when called upon to do so.

Both former defence chiefs spoke at the Post-Career Awareness Seminar and Retirement Dinner organised by the 36…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR