Ex-Defence Chiefs Back Calls for Recall of Retired Military Officers to fFght Terrorism, Banditry – THISDAYLIVE

*NDA 36 Regular Course mourns death of 39 officers in active service

*CNS salutes resilience of members despite career rigours

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Two former Chiefs of Defence Staff, Gen Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) and Admiral Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim (rtd), weekend expressed support for the recent disclosure by the military high command that retired officers would be recalled to join in the fight against security challenges ravaging the country.

General Agwai stated that retired officers, having been trained at huge cost to the nation to defend its territorial integrity, cannot afford to stay aloof and watch the security situation degenerate.

Admiral Ola Sa’ad said retired officers must deploy their knowledge in arms and combat both individually and collectively in the nation’s interest when called upon to do so.

Both former defence chiefs spoke at the Post-Career Awareness Seminar and Retirement Dinner organised by the 36…