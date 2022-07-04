Finance Minister Heads NELMCO Governing Board – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed is to head the Governing Board of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company Ltd. (NELMCO).

This followed the approval by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) of the immediate composition and the proposed governance framework for the sustainable management and payment of post-privatisation liabilities of the power sector transferred to NELMCO, which hitherto was without a board.

The approval by the NCP chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was one of the major decisions taken by the Council at its third meeting for 2022 held at the Presidential Villa, and presided over by him.

NELMCO is a Special Purpose Entity (SPE) created by the federal government, and saddled with the responsibility of managing the liabilities and non-core assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

According to a statement…