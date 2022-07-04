Group Drags IG to Court over Alleged Refusal to Prosecute Tinubu on Alleged Perjury  – THISDAYLIVE

* Asks for an order of mandamus

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A non-governmental group has dragged the Inspector General of Police (IG) before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court over his alleged refusal to prosecute the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over allegations bordering on perjury.

The suit dated and filed on July 4 on behalf of the applicant by Mike Nwankwo, has the Nigerian Police Force and the IG as first and second respondents.

The group, The Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, said that the legal action against the police was necessitated by the Force refusal to take action on its petition against Tinubu over an offence he claimed the presidential candidate was indicted by the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1999.

The applicant maintained that by Sections 214 and 215 of the Constitution and Section 4 of the Nigerian Police Act, 2020, the police have the statutory…