Lagos Rotary Club Raises Micro-credit Facilities to N15m in 2022/23 year – THISDAYLIVE

In fulfillment of its objectives of bringing succour to people in its operating environments, the Rotary Club of Lagos has announced plans to raise its annual micro-credit interest-free loans from N10 million to N15 million in the 2022/2023 Rotary calendar.

Disclosing this in Lagos at his induction and installation as the 62nd president of the club, Rotarian Joseph Akhigbe described the decision as one of his administration’s plans at ensuring that more market women and female entrepreneurs were accommodated in the loan scheme.

He also identified the education sector as one of the areas his administration intends to focus, adding that the club would soon commence the building and equipping of a standard school in Ilara community in Epe, in tune with the four strategic points of the Rotary Club International’s board this year.

While thanking the monarch of Ilara community for donating one acre of land for the venture, the new president stated that the…