Military Service Chiefs Warn Personnel to Remain Apolitical – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Military service chiefs, at the weekend, warned their personnel to remain apolitical as the nation journeys to the 2023 general election.

The service chiefs also urged their personnel to adhere to operational efficiency and combat readiness, which were predicated on mental and physical fitness of the armed forces.

Speaking at the Second Quarter Route March organised for personnel of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies in Abuja, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said operational efficiency and combat readiness were predicated on mental and physical fitness of the armed forces.

According to him, “It is important to state that, operational efficiency and combat readiness are predicated on mental and physical fitness of the armed forces. Indeed, physical fitness and mental alertness are essential for combat readiness of Service personnel at all times.

“It…