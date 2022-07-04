Niger APC Submits Names of Guber Candidate, Running Mate to INEC – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has submitted the names of its governorship candidate and running mate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

For the governorship position, the name of the member representing Chanchaga federal constituency, who also won the party’s governorship primary election, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago, was submitted to INEC.

For the deputy governorship candidate, the name of the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Yakubu Garba, was presented.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Musa Sarkindaji, on Monday said the candidates’ names and bio data were submitted to INEC by the Chairman of the party, Alhaji Zakari Jikantoro.

The statement was however silent on when the submissions were made.

According to Sarkindaji, “The state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Zakari Jikantoro, made wider consultation…