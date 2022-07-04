Okechukwu: Tinubu Has 60 Percent Winning Chance in 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, yesterday, said the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has a 60 percent chance of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, he said he was not worried about the growing popularity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“Asiwaju has 60% of winning this election. We are in charge of 22 states of the federation. We have the majority in National and State Houses of Assembly. They are not going to betray him.

“Even us in the South/east that has never been our (APC) stronghold, on the day of election, we are going there to protect our mandate, otherwise, if I don’t defend it, did I get an appointment before APC won the presidential…