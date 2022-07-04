Recall Buratai for Investigation, PDP Tells Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

*Alleges APC is haven for treasury looters

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately recall the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) to face investigations and clear his name over alleged connection with the N1.8 billion recovered by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in a property in Abuja.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary, PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the party’s demand for the recall and investigation of Buratai was predicated on the earlier assertion by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno, after the exit of Buratai as COAS that the $1 billion drawn from the national coffers under the APC administration for the purchase of arms to fight terrorism in the country could not be traced.

The PDP said the assertion by the NSA heightened…