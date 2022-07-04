Rivers Community Protests Killings of 30 Indigenes – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Udoda community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State has protested the killing of over 30 indigenes by thugs and suspected military personnel during invasion of the area. The Paramount Ruler of the community, HRH Okaya Gospel, and the Youth President, Peter Francis, who spoke to journalists on the incidents, lamented that indigenes, including a chief, had been killed since the raids and attacks started in 2019.

According to King Gospel, the community was deserted because people’s houses and valuables were burnt and stolen in various invasions and attacks.

The monarch blamed surveillance contractors securing pipelines that crisscrossed the community’s forest for their travails, saying each time the people requested for basic amenities, their voices were quelled with attacks and raids.

Narrating their ordeals, he said: “Many people have died in these attacks and air raids. They used air raids to burn…