South-West Council of Political Technocrats Unveils Agenda – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A civil society group, the South West Council of Political Technocrats (SWCPT), has declared that is ready to team up with any idea, persons, groups or agencies that would stop violence, disunity and intentional misinformation of persons in the country.

According to them, it is high time political technocrats in the South-west rose in unity and propagate a formidable discourse that would foster national unity, good governance, peaceful cohabitation and political analysis.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director of Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Oloke Kehinde Alexander, the group hinted that they are out to arouse slumbering political technocrats to be part of strong political, economic and social grouping that will grow Nigeria beyond any limit.

The release reads in part: “In SWCPT, we are here to identify temporary grievances and launch mobilization of energy for improvement on all fronts for Nigeria.

“We…