40 Teachers/Students Ratio, Minister Tells Principals – THISDAYLIVE

As Principals of the Nation’s 110 Unity Colleges converge in Benin City, the Edo State capital to kick-start this year’s admission, Education Minister, Mr. Adamu Adamu, has directed them to stick to the national policy of the ratio of one teacher to forty students per class in line with UNESCO regulations.

Adamu stressed that the carrying capacity must be adhered to and urged them to be guided by the principles of fairness, equity and good conscience in the conduct of the admission.

In his message to the body of principals handling the exercise, Adamu emphasised that every part of the country must be given a sense of belonging in the admission exercise, adding that the process must reflect the ideals of the founding fathers of unity colleges as centers of academic excellence and models for states and private schools as well as instruments for national integration and unity.

