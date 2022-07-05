Again, Zenith Wins Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

•Named best corporate governance bank at World Finance 2022 awards

Kayode Tokede

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as the Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria, at the World Finance Banking Awards 2022, retaining the award for a second consecutive year. The bank was also named as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2022.

The awards, which were presented to the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenener Onyeagwu at the London Stock Exchange yesterday, were in recognition of the bank’s ability to embrace digital transformation and best-in-class sustainability and corporate governance practices, leading to a stellar business performance in a difficult economic climate.

Commenting on the double recognition, Onyeagwu said that: “These awards reflect our strong business fundamentals, resilience and ability to adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of the market through our…