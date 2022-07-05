APC Retains Muslim-Muslim Ticket – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani has picked Dr. Hadiza Balarabe,

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s deputy, as his running mate.

Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District, announced this in a statement he shared on his Twitter handle yesterday. He said after consultations with stakeholders he has decided to pick the deputy governor as his running mate.

According to him, Dr. Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as deputy governor which endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the state.

Sani called on the good people of Kaduna state to support the choice of the deputy governor as his running mate.The statement titled “H.E. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe is my running mate,”, reads:

“After consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, I am happy to announce…