Buhari Rejoices With Jimi Solanke at 80 – THISDAYLIVE

*Says he’s a national hero

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with one of Nigeria’s most celebrated thespian, Jimi Solanke, as he marks his 80th birthday anniversary.

The President, in a release issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the performing arts industry in celebrating one of the country’s most celebrated visual artist

Describing the veteran songwriter, actor, performer, poet and storyteller as a national hero, the President thanked him immensely for using his talents and works to help shape the modern and vibrant creative industry in Nigeria.

President Buhari expressed hope that Baba Agba’s repertoire of works and skills , which is a signpost of the best in Nigeria’s culture, drama and entertainment, will continue to inspire a new generation of Nigerians to work on using the theatre to address contemporary issues , promoting peace, unity and progress across the country.

The…