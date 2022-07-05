Drama as Victims of Ondo Church Refuse to Leave Police Custody – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

In what could be described as a drama, some of the victims rescued from an underground church at Valentino area of Ondo town in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State by the operatives of the state Police Command have refused to leave the police custody.

THISDAY had reported that no fewer than 77 people-comprising 54 adults and 23 children-were allegedly hypnotised, abducted and kept in an underground cell of a church known as Whole Bible Believer Church by the pastor of the church, Mr. Anifowose David, and his 45-year-old assistant, Mr. Josiah Peter.

THISDAY gathered that the Assistant Pastor, Peter, claimed rapture was going to take place by September this year, hence he encouraged the church members to stay behind in the church.

Briefing journalists yesterday on the latest development, at state Police Command headquarters in Akure, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo…